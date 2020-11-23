Coast Guard helps release 200 baby sea turtles off the Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard helped release over 200 baby sea turtles off the Florida coast.

They published a video of the turtle release last week, showing a crew releasing the animals off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, back into their natural habitat.

The U.S. Coast Guard reportedly worked with the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center to release turtles from multiple sea turtle hospitals along the Florida east coast.

Over 200 baby sea turtles were released into the waters near Ft. Lauderdale. (Photo by US Coast Guard Southeast via Storyful).

To help save sea turtles, they advise:

"Give them space – remember they are wild animals and enjoy from a distance."

"Call for help if you think the turtle is injured."

"Take your time – boat safely."

"Be environmental stewards."

Storyful contributed to this report.