Coast Guard continues search for missing diver near Daytona Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue mission for a missing person who disappeared while on a dive off the Atlantic Coast of Florida.

Crews from Sector Jacksonville are combing an area about 30 miles east of Daytona Beach. According to officials, the missing diver was wearing a multi-colored camouflage wet suit.

Officials said a helicopter out of Clearwater is assisting in the search, along with a Ponce Inlet rescue boat.

In an update on Saturday, the Coast Guard is asking for volunteer boaters to help in the search.

"All boaters interested in volunteering can contact the USCG on VHF Channel 16 or at 904-714-7561. If you are going to go out, please monitor VHF Channel 16 for information broadcasts. Those assisting in the search are reminded to stay within the capability of their boat and crew, bring required safety equipment including lifejackets, and be mindful of current weather conditions."

This is the second diver to go missing off Florida's east coast in as many months.

In July, Timothy Obi, 37, disappeared while spearfishing off of Mayport.

The Coast Guard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were among the agencies searching for Obi, for over a period of 89 hours and spanning an area of approximately 3,800 nautical miles.

Obi was never found and that search was later suspended after dive equipment was discovered in the area of his disappearance.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the condition of the dive gear led them to believe he experienced some medical emergency prior to an encounter with a predator.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.