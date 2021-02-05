Coworkers tried to save county employee’s life after shooting

New details reveal what led up to a shooting at a county maintenance facility Thursday morning in Daytona Beach.

Investigators say 43-year-old Damian DeRousha walked in around 10:30 a.m. and confronted his co-worker Donald Geno, shooting him multiple times.

Calls to 911 show as co-workers of Geno tried to save his life.

"We have a gunshot victim on the ground. He’s bleeding profusely," one is heard telling the dispatcher.

With rescue crews on the way and dispatchers gathering information, the employee and others attempt to keep Geno alert.

"He’s barely conscious. But he’s awake? He’s losing a lot of blood"

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said they believe the shooting was sparked by a relationship involving Geno and the suspect’s wife.

DeRousha made his first appearance Friday morning where a judge ordered he be held without bond. Public defender Matt Phillips spoke with FOX 35 News after the hearing.

He said when DeRousha found out about the relationship could play a big factor in the case.

"That’s what I want to learn. That’s one of the first things we’re going to be looking into and find out when this happened," he said. "Sheriff’s investigation seemed to indicate that perhaps he just found out yesterday, but it’s not entirely clear to me at this time."

He said they want to determine what Derousha’s state of mind was at the time of the shooting.

