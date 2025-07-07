Co-defendant in alleged gambling case tied to suspended Sheriff Lopez has court hearing Monday
Sheldon Wetherholt, one of three co-defendants linked to the alleged illegal gambling case involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, was scheduled to appear in court Monday.
However, court records show that Wetherholt waived his appearance and has entered a not guilty plea in the case.
The backstory:
Wetherholt was released from jail on bond in June. He faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering — both second-degree felonies.
He maintains he has no connection to the case. While leaving the Lake County Jail after posting $100,000 bail, Wetherholt briefly addressed reporters.
Sheldon Weatherholdt (Credit: Lake County Jail)
"I’m looking at the rest of my life in prison," he said. "I’m a 60-year-old man with two children that I take care of at home, who are depending on me because of their problems, and yeah… I feel like my whole world is crumbling down right now."
He also denied knowing Sheriff Lopez. "I don’t know this Sheriff Lopez. I don’t know him from Adam," Wetherholt said.
What's next:
Wetherholt’s arraignment hearing is still scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.
FOX 35 News will provide updates on what happens in court later today.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information previously reported by FOX 35 News.