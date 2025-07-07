Co-defendant in alleged gambling case tied to suspended Sheriff Lopez has court hearing Monday

The Brief Sheldon Wetherholt, a co-defendant in the illegal gambling case linked to suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez, waived his Monday court appearance. He was released on $100,000 bond in June and faces racketeering and conspiracy charges. Wetherholt denies knowing Lopez and says the case is "crumbling" his life.



Sheldon Wetherholt, one of three co-defendants linked to the alleged illegal gambling case involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

However, court records show that Wetherholt waived his appearance and has entered a not guilty plea in the case.

The backstory:

Wetherholt was released from jail on bond in June. He faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering — both second-degree felonies.

He maintains he has no connection to the case. While leaving the Lake County Jail after posting $100,000 bail, Wetherholt briefly addressed reporters.

"I’m looking at the rest of my life in prison," he said. "I’m a 60-year-old man with two children that I take care of at home, who are depending on me because of their problems, and yeah… I feel like my whole world is crumbling down right now."

He also denied knowing Sheriff Lopez. "I don’t know this Sheriff Lopez. I don’t know him from Adam," Wetherholt said.

What's next:

Wetherholt’s arraignment hearing is still scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.

FOX 35 News will provide updates on what happens in court later today.

