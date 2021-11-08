'CLOSED': Damage, erosion at Volusia beaches from weekend storms

The cold front and weekend storms have made an impact on Volusia County beaches after huge waves and high tides pounded the coast.

"We had this front come through, the surf picks up, the wind picks up and this is the worse we’ve seen even throughout hurricane season. We didn’t get anything like this," said Captain Tammy Malphurs, with Volusia County Beach Safety.

Local surfers said the waves have been crazy in the Ponce Inlet area over the last several days.

"If it wasn't so out of control, it'd be pretty fun, but it's like a washing mashing out there," said local surfer Braeden Kopec.

Some local surfers didn't want to take a chance getting in the water, like Corbin Akers who made the trip to West Palm Beach instead.

"I went down south, actually, because the winds have been a lot more mellower down there, so we went down there a surfed a big swell down there," Akers said.

There's been damage in Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, and the Ponce Inlet areas. Part of the railing came off at the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park and four walkovers are closed off because of damage or erosion.

"When cold fronts come through, and storms come through, we see larger surf. But, this is worse than we’ve seen in a while," Capt. Malphurs said.

The hazardous conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.