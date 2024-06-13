Cities with the longest average commutes: How does your daily drive stack up?

article

Whether traveling to work, school, or a weekend adventure, long commutes can be stressful.

But some residents have it worse than others, according to Replica .

The urban planning and transportation-focused company put its 2023 rankings together by assessing the top 50 metro areas in the U.S. and compared each region based on vehicle miles traveled per capita, daily travel minutes per capita, and walking mode share.

These are the U.S. cities with the longest average commutes.

Top cities with the longest average daily travel time

Nashville, Tennessee (2 hours and 20 minutes) Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama (2 hours and 10 minutes) Atlanta, Georgia (2 hours and 6 minutes) Charlotte, North Carolina (2 hours and 3 minutes) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (2 hours and 2 minutes) Indianapolis, Indiana (2 hours and 1 minute) Cincinnati, Ohio (2 hours) Memphis, Tennessee (2 hours) Louisville, Kentucky (1 hour and 59 minutes) Jacksonville, Florida (1 hour and 58.7 minutes) Raleigh, North Carolina (1 hour and 58 minutes) St. Louis, Missouri (1 hour and 57.2 minutes) Denver, Colorado (1 hour and 56.9 minutes) Seattle, Washington (1 hour and 56.7 minutes) Detroit, Michigan (1 hour and 56.1 minutes) Baltimore, Maryland (1 hour and 55 minutes) Riverside-San Bernardino, California (1 hour and 54 minutes) Richmond, Virginia (1 hour and 53.4 minutes) Washington, D.C. (1 hour and 52.2 minutes) Columbus, Ohio (1 hour and 51.6 minutes)

The complete list of cities with long commute times can be viewed here .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



