2 people found dead in downtown DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. - Police are investigating the deaths of two people in downtown DeLand.
Officers responded to the 100 block of North Florida Avenue and West Indiana Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers are working to identify the people and notify their next of kin.
The police department said there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information released by DeLand Police Department.