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2 people found dead in downtown DeLand, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
DeLand
Published July 30, 2026 6:06 AM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 6:06 AM EDT

DELAND, Fla. - Police are investigating the deaths of two people in downtown DeLand.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Florida Avenue and West Indiana Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers are working to identify the people and notify their next of kin.

The police department said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information released by DeLand Police Department. 

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