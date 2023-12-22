Christmas Day Forecast: Central Florida county-by-county holiday weather

This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s. Winds will still be breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph or so.

A few showers are possible along the I-95 corridor each day, Saturday and Sunday. However, rain chances are very low inland areas. On Christmas Day, showers arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this year will be nearly 30 degrees warmer than last year on Dec. 25, when it was the second coldest on record in 2022. A county-by-county breakdown is listed below:

Brevard County Christmas Day Forecast

Flagler County Christmas Day Forecast

Lake County Christmas Day Forecast

Marion County Christmas Day Forecast

Orange County Christmas Day Forecast

Osceola County Christmas Day Forecast

Seminole County Christmas Day Forecast

Sumter County Christmas Day Forecast

Volusia County Christmas Day Forecast