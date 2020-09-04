Chilean search team finds ‘signs of life’ among Beirut explosion rubble

Rescue operations were ongoing in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, September 3, after a Chilean search and rescue dog discovered the possibility of a survivor amid the rubble of a building that collapsed after the Beirut blast on August 4.

Flash, a search dog with the Chilean rescue team, detected signs of life nearly 30 days after the deadly explosion, according to reports.

The search was suspended on Thursday night after officials declared the integrity of the adjacent buildings unsafe.

One rescue organization told reporters that specialist equipment had detected a slow heartbeat amid the rubble and there was the possibility that there were two people buried, one of whom was dead. However, it was also possible there were no bodies nor survivors amid the debris.

This footage shows the rubble and the Lebanese Civil Defense arriving to the scene, and workers searching amongst the rubble.