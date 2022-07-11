Family to speak 1 year after couple killed in hit-and-run crash on I-4

The children of a couple killed a year ago in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4 plan to speak publicly Monday morning, seeking justice in their parents' death.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live when it begins.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Army veteran David Roman, 64, and Minerva Barreto 57, both of Deltona, were driving along I-4 in Seminole County when they were hit and killed in the early morning hours of July 11, 2021.

Troopers said they are looking for a red vehicle that sustained damage on the driver’s side. Officials said Roman’s car was sideswiped, pushing them into a guardrail, and then bounced back into the road where they were struck by a pickup truck.

Exactly one year has passed, and their children continue to beg for answers and justice, as no arrests were ever made in the case.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. To make an anonymous tip, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.