FHP: Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed Army veteran, wife

The family of an Army veteran and his wife who were killed in a hit-and-run crash are asking the public for help finding the driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 64-year-old David Roman and his wife, 57-year-old Minerva Barreto, were killed in a crash on July 11 on I-4 in Central Florida. Following an investigation, they just recently determined that it was caused by a hit-and-run driver.

MORE NEWS: Husband, father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo to be sentenced in murder case

"The vehicle that struck the couple’s 2019 Toyota Corolla, fled the scene eastbound on I-4," FHP said.

The couple has 5 children.

FHP troopers are looking for a red vehicle that they believe side-swiped the couple, sending them out of control and into the path of a truck. Troopers say the red vehicle will have significant damage to its left side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

"If this was your family, you would want someone to do the right thing," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said on Wednesday.

"They were great people," the couple's son David said. "They loved us, they cared for us. They had a grandson on the way."

FHP is currently investigating 16 fatal hit and run crashes that have occurred in Central Florida this year. Leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first-degree felony.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.