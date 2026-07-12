Child killed in Osceola County shooting, deputies say

The Brief The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Scrapbook Street in Kissimmee. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.



A child has died following a shooting in Osceola County on Sunday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of the 2600 block of Scrapbook Street in Kissimmee.

Upon arrival, deputies found a young child on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

It is not clear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Deputies said there is no threat to the community.