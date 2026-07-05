2 injured in Orange County apartment fire likely caused by lightning, officials say

article

Two people are being treated after lightning likely struck an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Orange County, according to fire officials.

Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the complex in the area of 8900 Buena Place after receiving reports of fire and smoke to a building.

One resident was hurt breaking glass to remove animals, and a firefighter was taken to an area hospital for heat exhaustion, according to fire officials.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting in helping families who may have been displaced by the fire.