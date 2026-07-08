Calling all artists! Orange County seeks public art for Barber Park Recreation Center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Looking to showcase your art in Central Florida? A brand-new community space is being built in Orange County, and officials are offering a $29,100 budget to local creators who can help bring it to life.
Applications are open as the Orange County Public Art Review Board is on the hunt for artists – individual or teams – ready to create a vibrant, playful, and engaging environment for the Orlando community.
Here is what organizers are looking for:
- Freestanding Sculptures (3D): Creative designs, shaded seating structures, kinetic elements, and rich textures. (Note: Must be freestanding and non-climbable!)
- Vibrant Murals & Graphics (2D): High-energy, colorful artwork that reflects The City of Orlando. Artists also have the option to include different textures for sensory engagement or kinetic components.
Art at Barber Park
Barber Park – located at 3701 Gatlin Avenue in Orlando – offers several community engagement spaces, such as a skate rink, dog park, pavilions, playground and an outdoor open-air hockey rinks.
The Barber Park Recreation Center has a large gymnasium, fitness center and multipurpose activity rooms.
The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
How to submit
- Interested artists can click here to submit their applications.
- The deadline to apply is set for Friday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Orange County government.