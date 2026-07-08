Calling all artists! Orange County seeks public art for Barber Park Recreation Center

The Brief Orange County officials are offering a $29,100 budget for local artists to help bring the upcoming Barber Park Recreation Center to life. The Public Art Review Board is seeking vibrant, interactive 2D and 3D artwork designs that encourage community interaction and playfulness. Interested artists have until Friday, July 24, 2026, to submit their applications online.



Looking to showcase your art in Central Florida? A brand-new community space is being built in Orange County, and officials are offering a $29,100 budget to local creators who can help bring it to life.

Applications are open as the Orange County Public Art Review Board is on the hunt for artists – individual or teams – ready to create a vibrant, playful, and engaging environment for the Orlando community.

Here is what organizers are looking for:

Freestanding Sculptures (3D): Creative designs, shaded seating structures, kinetic elements, and rich textures. (Note: Must be freestanding and non-climbable!)

Vibrant Murals & Graphics (2D): High-energy, colorful artwork that reflects The City of Orlando. Artists also have the option to include different textures for sensory engagement or kinetic components.

Art at Barber Park

Barber Park – located at 3701 Gatlin Avenue in Orlando – offers several community engagement spaces, such as a skate rink, dog park, pavilions, playground and an outdoor open-air hockey rinks.

The Barber Park Recreation Center has a large gymnasium, fitness center and multipurpose activity rooms.

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to submit

Interested artists can click here to submit their applications.

The deadline to apply is set for Friday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m.