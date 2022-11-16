Child dies after being found unresponsive at Orlando hotel, police say

A child died after being found unresponsive at an Orlando hotel Tuesday night, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to the Intown Suites on Major Boulevard around 9:45 pm. and found a woman and a child who were injured. Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Authorities said both were taken to nearby hospitals, where the child died. The condition of the woman nor the relationship to the child were immediately known.

However, police described this as an "isolated incident" and said they were not looking for a suspect.