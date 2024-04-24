article

Cher was named one of this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, which may come as a surprise due to previous comments made by the pop icon about the organization.

Cher, the only artist to have a No. 1 song in each of the past six decades, was announced as one of eight inductees this week, along with Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Dave Matthews Band and Peter Frampton.

But during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in December, host Kelly Clarkson commended Cher for her successful and decades-long career, which prompted Cher to note how she’d been snubbed by the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," Cher told Clarkson. "I’m not kidding you… I'm never going to change my mind."

The "Believe" singer added: "They can just go you-know-what themselves."

"Wait, are you serious?" Clarkson asked Cher. "That is brand-new information for me."

Cher also said she "changed music forever" with her 1998 hit "Believe," credited as the first use of autotune. The singer last year released a 25th anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning album of the same name.

As of Wednesday morning, Cher had not posted a reaction regarding the induction news.

To get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Fans voted online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a "fans’ ballot" that was tallied with the other professional ballots.

Cher, along with Foreigner, Frampton and Kool & the Gang, were on the ballot for the first time this year.

Music acts nominated but didn't make the cut included Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O’Connor, soul-pop singer Sade, Britpoppers Oasis, hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and alt-rockers Jane’s Addiction.

Some artists have rejected their Rock Hall induction in the past, including the Sex Pistols in 2006, according to Far Out Magazine.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

It will stream live on Disney+ with an airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.