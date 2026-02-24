Oviedo allows golf carts on city streets with new registration rules

The Brief Residents can now register golf carts for streets with 30 mph limits; state and county roads are off-limits. Drivers must be licensed, carts insured, and learner permit holders require adult supervision. Registration costs $30 and must be completed in person at the city’s Utility Department.



The City of Oviedo has officially opened its streets to registered golf carts, providing residents with a new, low-speed transportation option.

The move comes with a set of regulations designed to ensure safety while allowing limited street access.

What we know:

Golf carts in Oviedo can now be registered to drive on city streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less. They are prohibited from traveling on state or county roads but may cross them at signalized intersections where proper signage is present. Drivers must hold a valid driver’s license, and carts must be registered and insured. Learner’s permit holders may only operate a golf cart if accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old with a valid license.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The registration process includes a $30 fee and must be completed in person at the City’s Utility Department in the Annex Building at 320 Alexandria Blvd. Golf cart drivers are subject to the same traffic laws as other motorists. Residents are encouraged to review the full regulations on the Police Department’s website.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many residents plan to register golf carts or how enforcement of the new rules will be monitored.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The city has not detailed penalties for violations beyond the standard traffic laws, nor has it provided guidance on whether insurance rates may be affected by street use. The long-term impact on local traffic safety and congestion is also not yet known.

Big picture view:

By allowing golf carts on limited roads, the city joins a growing number of communities in Florida and nationwide adopting similar measures for neighborhood convenience while emphasizing safety regulations. Golf carts have been a staple in The Villages for years.