Waymo launches driverless ride service in Orlando

Self-driving vehicles operated by Waymo are now carrying passengers in Orlando after months of testing, marking the company’s latest expansion.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was the first to take an official ride in one of the autonomous vehicles.

Waymo's Orlando vehicles are electric Jaguars equipped with cameras and sensors that provide a 360-degree view around the car.

A Waymo spokesperson said riders are significantly less likely to be involved in a serious-injury crash compared with vehicles driven by humans.

Dyer described the trip as smooth and said he felt confident the vehicles would transport residents safely. Invitations to ride will be sent to users who download the Waymo app.

What is Waymo?

Waymo (owned by Google’s parent Alphabet) gave 15 million driverless rides in 2025, and today, it’s about 400,000 per week. Valued at $126 billion.

Waymo uses cameras, lidar (laser radar that builds a 3D map around the car) and traditional radar. It works in total darkness and heavy rain.