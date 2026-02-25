Mary Lou Combs: Remains of Florida mom likely found 22 years after disappearance, officials say

The Brief Mary Lou Combs, a mother of three, went missing in late 2003. More than two decades later, her remains are believed to have been found. Officials believe they found her red 1996 Plymouth Neon Coupe at the bottom of the Intracoastal Waterway, near 18th Road, in Palm Coast. Inside were human remains, toys, clothing, and Combs' driver's license. The vehicle was 14–17 feet below the surface of the water, upside down, and partially buried in muck.



After 22 years, the Flagler County Sheriff's office believes they have solved the case of a missing Palm Coast mom.

Human remains believed to be those of Mary Lou Combs, who vanished in 2003, have been recovered along with parts of her vehicle, clothing, and personal items, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The backstory:

The recovery, assisted by the FBI and specialized dive teams, offers the first tangible evidence in the case after more than two decades. Officials say the discovery may provide answers for Combs’ family, though the cause of death is still under investigation.

A Sudden Disappearance

On August 19, 2003, Mary Lou Combs left her Palm Coast home and vanished without a trace. For her daughter, Natasha, who was only 13 at the time, the years that followed were filled with "excruciating" questions. The family never believed she had simply walked away from them, but with no leads, the case went cold.

A New Effort for Cold Cases

In 2020, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office took a significant step by launching a full-time cold case unit. Their mission was to re-examine unsolved cases, including the disappearance of Mary Lou Combs. This dedicated effort, combined with the help of volunteers and specialized teams, would eventually lead to a breakthrough.

The Discovery

In February 2024, a voluntary dive team, in coordination with the FCSO Cold Case Unit, began searching for Combs’ red 1996 Plymouth Neon Coupe. Divers located the vehicle partially submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway near 18th Road in Palm Coast in October 2025.

The three-day recovery operation, which began February 3 — National Missing Persons Day — involved FBI USERT Miami and FBI ERT Jacksonville, along with FCSO personnel. Items recovered included vehicle parts, a size 7 shoe, children’s toys, Combs’ driver’s license, and human remains. A bone with a metal plate from a known ankle surgery was also found, potentially linking the remains to Combs.

Finding Closure

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly emphasized the importance of providing answers to families, even after so much time. "Providing answers, no matter how difficult, is critical for families who have endured decades of uncertainty," he said.

For Mary Lou’s family, the discovery offers a long-awaited chance to say goodbye. At a recent press conference, Natasha expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the search, saying, "May our mother rest in paradise."

The investigation suggests that Mary Lou accidentally drove into the Intracoastal Waterway and drowned. While the news is tragic, it brings a sense of peace to a family that has spent more than half of Natasha's life wondering what happened to her mother.