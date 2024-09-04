Chemical odor prompts evacuations at buildings along U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont

A chemical odor in the area of U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont caused two buildings at the Oak Ridge Apartments to be evacuated as a precaution.

Clermont Police, Clermont Fire, and Lake County Fire Rescue (LCFR) responded around 9 p.m. and attempted to contact one person on the property. Police eventually reached the individual, who LCFR took to South Lake Hospital for evaluation. The scene was cleared just after midnight.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. Please be aware that information may change as new information is received. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email FOX35News@FOX.com.

