Cheesecake Factory releasing line of ice cream modeled after most popular cheesecake flavors

Diehard Cheesecake Factory fans can now have their cake and ice cream too!

The chain restaurant has revealed it will be releasing a line of seven ice creams flavored after their popular cheesecakes.

The brand partnered with Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer Well’s Enterprises Inc., which produces Blue Bunny and Halo Top among other popular ice creams.

The ice creams will reportedly be made with sour cream and cream cheese and include flavors such as:

Birthday Cake: Premium Cake Flavored Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Cake Pieces, Swirls of Icing and Candy Sprinkles

Chocolate: Premium Chocolate Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Rich Chocolate Fudge Swirls

Cookies & Cream: Premium Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Chocolate Cookie Swirls

Key Lime: Premium Key Lime Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Graham Swirls

Original: Premium Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream and Graham Swirl

Salted Caramel: Premium Caramel Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Sea Salt Caramel and Graham Swirls

Strawberry: Premium Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream with a Signature Cream Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Strawberry and Graham Swirls

The Cheesecake Factory’s newest grocery item will be available nationwide by March.

