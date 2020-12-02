Expand / Collapse search

Charges dropped against former Mascotte city manager

Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Charges have been dismissed against the former Mascotte city manager who was accused of hitting a city council member.

Jim Gleason says he is glad he can move on and is looking for a new job. Gleason faced battery and disorderly conduct charges.

He had been Mascotte City Manager for about 10 years.

Video showed a confrontation with the City Council member and Fire Chief. Gleason told FOX 35 News in an exclusive interview back in September, that he never hit anyone, after a meeting where his contract was not renewed.

Tensions were high and spilled outside.

“Yes I said some very inappropriate and unprofessional and I did cuss and that’s my responsibility, but never once did I touch anyone, did I batter anyone.”

Lake County prosecutors filed a document saying there’s insufficient evidence to prove there was a crime.

Gleason’s attorney, Mark Longwell says, three witnesses filled out statements saying they never saw Gleason hit anyone that night.

 