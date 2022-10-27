Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic with increased chances of developing over the next few days.

The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40-percent over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.

Another area of low pressure is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend. The NHC says a tropical depression could form by early next week while the disturbance moves generally westward or west-northwestward into the central Caribbean Sea.

Developing chances are at 50-percent over the next five days.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says both systems should not have an impact on Florida for now, but we will be watching any new developments.

If either system develops into a named storm, the next name on the list is Lisa followed by Martin. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.