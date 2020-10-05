Chadwick Boseman's brother recalls last prayer shared with actor the day before he died

article

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers Kevin and Pastor Derrick recently opened up about the actor’s death, his legacy, and rise to stardom.

The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 at age 43 after a private battle with stage four colon cancer.

Pastor Derrick said faith was how his brother got through the challenging physical toll the illness had on the “21 Bridges” star.

Prayer was also how the pastor, 54, and Boseman spent their last conversation together, he said.

Derrick revealed that his family had one of their routine prayer calls on the evening before the actor’s death.

MORE NEWS: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, found shot to death, police say

Advertisement

“No matter what he was going through, he always said, ‘Hallelujah.’ He never stopped saying it,” Boseman’s eldest brother told the New York Times in a new interview.

The pastor said the evening before he died, Boseman told him: “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.” Derrick said at that moment it was clear his brother lost the last of his strength due to his cancer battle.

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,’” Derrick revealed. “And the next day he passed away.”

Boseman’s brothers also talked about his rise to stardom and the realization that the late actor was “gifted” from a young age.

“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick. And there's just been a lot of Chadwick in the air,” Kevin, 48, told the outlet. “You have to start sharing that person with the world; I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother.”

MORE NEWS: Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close this week

Derrick then spoke about his brother being an “inspiration” for people in their small town of Anderson, S.C. “Him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything,” he said.

He continued, “Chad was gifted. He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

The eldest brother of Boseman also said the “42” actor always set his goals high, especially because he was a Black actor.

“You don’t just have to be good,” Derrick said. “As an African-American, you have to be twice as good.”

Kevin added, “He always did his best. His best was incredible.”

Boseman was laid to rest on Sept. 3 near his South Carolina hometown days after his death at his Los Angeles, Calif., home, according to the Associated Press.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.