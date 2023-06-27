Central Florida tax collector location to temporarily close for 6 months

One of Central Florida's tax collector offices will be closed to the public for six months, Orange County announced Tuesday.

The downtown Orlando office at 301 Rosalind Ave. will be closed due to an expansion and renovation project starting at the end of the business day on Thursday.

While this office is going through changes, there will be an alternate location at its Property Tax Department, two blocks away at 200 South Orange Ave. This temporary office will offer limited services including driver's license, tag and title services.

The temporary office is expected to open in the second week of July, but residents are encouraged to also check out other locations throughout the area in the meantime.

"We’re excited to expand our downtown office to meet the needs of our growing community," Tax Collector Scott Randolph said in a news release. "The new-and-improved office will allow us to serve even more customers and provide more services to the residents of Orange County. I’d like to thank our partners at Orange County and the City of Orlando for their continued support".

The downtown office is the smallest of the six located in Orange County, but now will see an almost 50% increase with 16 service windows.

Since the time the office was built, there has been an 83% increase in the number of residents living downtown, according to the Orlando Downtown Development Board. In the last fiscal year the office saw more than 80,000 customers, according to a press release.

Construction will be done by S.A. Casey Construction, Incorporated with a budget of $845,000 approved by the Orange County Board of County Commissioners.