Central Florida storm track: Possible pea-sized hail, 50 mph winds trigger NWS alerts in Brevard County

The Brief Scattered summer solstice thunderstorms are tracking eastward across Central Florida, bringing temporary relief to triple-digit feels-like temperatures while introducing localized weather hazards. The National Weather Service has issued Special Weather Statements for parts of Brevard County, warning of 50 mph wind gusts and pea-sized hail near Titusville and Mims. Forecasters urge travelers along I-75 and I-95 to remain cautious, as slow-moving downpours could dump up to four inches of rain and trigger minor street flooding through Sunday evening.



Scattered showers are moving across Central Florida Sunday afternoon.

Summer Solstice storm development

Even though afternoon heat indices were forecast to climb past 100 degrees on June 21, widespread convective storm cells are developing rapidly across the interior peninsula.

The primary hazards associated with Sunday's storm activity include frequent lightning strikes, localized downpours tracking around two to four inches – which could trigger minor urban flooding – and sudden wind gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph.

Central Florida storms moving east on June 21, 2026. (National Weather Service)

Interstate 75/95 storm outlook

⛈️Today's Thunderstorm Outlook⛈️



Activity is just starting to pop up west of I-75, and will push inland through this afternoon.



⚠️Isolated strong t'storms possible, especially the closer to the I-95 corridor you go as the SW flow pushes towards the east coast sea breeze. pic.twitter.com/R58Yj5gz3U — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) June 21, 2026

For those traveling to and from the Jacksonville area, storm activity is beginning to pop up west of Interstate 75, the National Weather Service said around 11 a.m., June 21. Isolated strong storms are possible, the NWS said, especially closer to the Interstate 95 corridor.

A special weather statement has been issued for Titusville FL, Mims FL and Oak Hill FL until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/hQmW6flgB1 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 21, 2026

Pea-sized hail possible in Brevard County

For parts of Brevard County – Mims and Titusville – areas might experience pea-sized hail and 50 mile per hour winds.

The National Weather Service – Melbourne issued a Special Weather Statement for the area around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to remain in the area through the afternoon as the storms shift east toward the coast and offshore into the evening, NWS reported.

Local heavy rainfall is predicted to be two to four inches, which could lead to minor flooding.