Homeowner says rental property damaged again after alleged unauthorized party

The Brief An Osceola County homeowner says her short-term rental was trashed again after another alleged unauthorized party. Deputies are investigating whether it is connected to a July 4 party and say illegal rental parties are fueling crime. The homeowner is installing security cameras in hopes of preventing future damage.



An Osceola County homeowner says her short-term rental property was heavily damaged for the second time in about a month.

Brooke Dunwoody it comes after another alleged unauthorized party, as deputies warn illegal gatherings at vacation rentals are fueling crime in the area.

What they're saying:

Dunwoody said she found extensive damage inside and outside the home, including torn-up grass, broken furniture and shattered glass.

"Apparently, they were doing doughnuts back here. They ripped a good majority of our grass," Dunwoody said.

Inside the home, Dunwoody said furniture had been moved, belongings damaged and trash left behind.

"The disco ball on the ground, the red solo cups, this black cup, all this should not be here."

"This is the repeat pattern right here as far as moving everything to create a party dance hall."

"Some questionable things that are on the floor. Obviously, took all my stuff from the living room and other rooms and threw over here for some reason."

"Either broke my glass table here or stole it."

"The glass panel is missing for this too, so either they shattered it or broke it."

"This is completely broken, and they spilled alcohol on top of that."

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating whether the alleged party this past weekend is connected to a July 4 party at the same property. Investigators said the earlier event was promoted on social media, and the alleged host was charged with hosting an open house party.

Dunwoody said she hopes criminal charges will discourage future illegal parties.

"Maybe if they're being charged for these actual criminal offenses, this will put an end to it."

According to an arrest report, deputies have seen an increase in illegal short-term rental parties, which investigators say have contributed to a rise in violent crime.

To better protect her property, Dunwoody said she is installing a security camera system.

"Last week we had the wires installed and this week we're supposed to have the full installation of all the cameras put up."

She said the camera installation is expected to be completed by the end of the week.