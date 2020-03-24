Central Florida restaurant giving toilet paper to those struggling to find some, post says

article

Island Fin Poke Company in Lake Nona is giving away toilet paper to those who can't find any.

According to a post in a Lake Nona community page, the restaurant is giving two rolls of toilet paper to families struggling to find any. The post said that no purchase is necessary.

Photo by Elana Shackelford

The post also said the restaurant is doing take out orders and Uber Eats delivery. Orders can also be done on the Island Fin Poke website.

Tuesday has been dubbed “Great American Takeout Day” across America. Restaurants are calling on the nation to order out and special deals are being offered at many locations.

