Central Florida rescue seeks help for 'BooBoo' the dog

An animal rescue in Central Florida is asking for help to care for a very special dog named BooBoo.

Creegan Animal Rescue in Windermere has been caring for BooBoo since she was turned over to them weeks ago. According to the rescue, BooBoo's previous owners brought her to a local veterinarian to be euthanized because she suffers from hydrocephalus.

The veterinarian reportedly refused to put BooBoo down and instead, contacted Creegan to step in to care for the adorable pooch.

"We brought her to a neurologist along with the radiographs that were taken and while they would prefer for her to get an MRI, which is costly, they noted she is not displaying any symptoms that require treatment at this time," the rescue said.

The rescue says when they got little BooBoo, she was diagnosed to only live another month, but she has beat those odds!

"It has also been noted that she is both mentally dim and marginally blind, but is otherwise a very happy and healthy girl."

Creegan says they have been trying to give BooBoo the attention she needs, but that it is hard being a smaller rescue. They're now hoping her story will shed some light on the situation and help them raise money for BooBoo's ongoing medical costs. The rescue would also like to find her a foster or permanent home.

You can help BooBoo and other rescue animals HERE.