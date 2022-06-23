Central Florida hotel featured in award-winning movie to get facelift

An Osceola County motel is getting a facelift.

You may recognize the Magic Castle Inn and Suites because it was the backdrop for the 2017 film "The Florida Project." The movie won several awards and earned more than a dozen nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe.

Chris Norman and his team at Norman Restorations took over the property this week.

"We are hoping to improve the area, improve the clientele that wants to come into that area and then go from there."

They are keeping the bones the same, but will be gutting and replacing the interior of the motel. He says the property was bought by the Developer Group two months ago and the date of the renovation was known to the previous property owners.

Still, one maintenance man tells FOX 35 News he found out he was without a job and a home with just hours to move out.

"If they told us three months ago I could’ve prepared. Everybody here could’ve. Not just one day you find out and you have just one day to pack up seven years."

The development is expected to be complete in the next 6 to 12 months.