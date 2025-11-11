Central Florida honors service members on Veterans Day

Communities across Central Florida gathered Tuesday to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces as part of Veterans Day celebrations.

Ceremonies took place throughout the morning, drawing crowds who came to pay tribute to local service members.

‘Shared gratitude’

Local perspective:

One veteran told FOX 35 that the day is a reminder of shared gratitude.

"We’re just grateful for the service," he said. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worn the uniform for my country, and I just appreciate every single veteran that is here."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

While most events wrapped up by midday, a Veterans Day tribute ceremony was scheduled for 6 p.m. in Winter Park to continue recognizing the region’s hometown heroes.

At 100, WWII veteran still marches to sailor’s rhythm

Dig deeper:

At 100 years old, Sidney Eugene "Gene" Croyle still keeps a sailor’s rhythm. Every day, he climbs five flights of stairs twice, leaning on two walking sticks as he makes his rounds at Sonata Lake Mary Assisted Living.

"I keep joking that I’m running security," Croyle said with a grin. "But it’s exercise that I need."

Born and raised on a Kansas farm, Croyle left home at 17 during World War II, trading chores for a Navy uniform.

"I was a teenager — in fact, I was a puppy when I got my puppy tag," he said, recalling how he trained in Morse code and radar before rising to the rank of Aviation Radioman Third Class.

Croyle flew patrol bombers known as PBYs on missions across Southeast Asia, keeping his crew connected and on course.

"When I left the States, it was entirely a different world," he said of his time in the Philippines and Indonesia.

At Sonata Lake Mary, staff honored Croyle and other veterans with a special Veterans Day showcase. Activity director Dessary Francis, 35, is photographing residents and curating memorabilia for the event.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"It lets you know that if they had the courage to do it, why can’t we continue to do that?" Francis said. "We don’t want to let them down. They sacrificed a lot to serve our country."

Croyle still wears his "puppy tag" — a symbol of the boy who went to war too young for a standard dog tag. He keeps mementos from his service in what he calls his "trophy room," including a clock salvaged from a submarine.

Asked for the secret to his long life, Croyle keeps it simple: "One day at a time," he said. "Do the best you can — and don’t worry about the next day until the next day gets here."

Even a century later, Croyle moves with the steady cadence of a sailor, carrying the same sense of duty that first set him to sea.

Disney honors veterans

In addition to local observances, Walt Disney World announced a new "Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket," offering active and retired service members and their families unlimited access to all four Disney theme parks through 2026.