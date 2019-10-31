Central Florida experiences hottest Halloween ever, cold front incoming for the weekend

article

Halloween makeup may not stay put tonight as Central Florida is experiencing the hottest Halloween the area has ever seen.

The previous "hottest Halloween ever in Orlando was 90° in 1922," said Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

Temperatures in Orlando surpassed that on Thursday, reaching 91.

Temperatures at 7:00 p.m. will remain in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

You may want to pack an umbrella as part of your costume because an isolated shower cannot be ruled out as the approaching front moves into the Florida Panhandle. Rain chances stand at 20 percent, but most of us should stay dry.

After you sweat on Halloween, the first days of November are expected to be much cooler. A cold front will be changing up the weather in the region. Friday will see a high of 78-degrees. Another front arrives Saturday night, which could help drop wake-up temperatures for Saturday, Sunday and Monday into the 60s.

