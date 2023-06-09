Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida driver injured badly after crashing into tree, fire crews say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Credit: Alachua County Fire Rescue

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was injured badly after crashing into a tree during rainy conditions Friday afternoon, Fire Rescue said. 

Around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident South of Archer when a car left the roadway while it was raining and struck a tree. 

The person in the car was extricated from the car after emergency crews used "Jaws of Life.'

The crash victim was transported by Alachua County Fire Rescue to a local trauma. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 