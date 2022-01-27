Central Florida custodian of 27 years receives 'Rock Star' award

A middle school custodian in Flagler County is getting a lot of love.

Ron Crowley was named "Rock Star Custodian" for 2021. Crowley is a 1987 graduate of Flagler-Palm Coast High School and he's been at Buddy Taylor Middle School for 27 years.

Officials tell FOX 35 News he was always a big favorite in this year's voting polls. The award recognizes the importance of those in the cleaning industry.

When asked why he loves the job, Crowley said quote: "The kids are so amazing. Anything I talk to them about, they'll understand, they'll listen. They are why we work so hard."

