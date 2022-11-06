Central Florida counties see significant drops in early voting numbers

Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."

"There was maybe one person I waited for, there were no lines. I heard very positive feedback from my friends who voted early," said Debra Reed, who also voted.

Bill Cowles, Orange County's elections supervisor, said he's seen fewer people voting early this year. "Unfortunately, compared to 2018, we've seen a significant drop in voters participating. I attribute that to the ballot. Again, candidates and issues are what motivates someone to cast a ballot."

Now they say it's time to look ahead. The elections equipment was rolling out on trucks to the precincts. Orange County's elections supervisor said they're getting ready now for Tuesday.

"We're in the transition phase. Early voting ends Sunday night at 8 p.m. Polling places open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. These trucks are loading up the voting machines, booths, and the physical equipment that goes to the 241 polling places," Cowles said.

He said people who plan to vote on Election Day need to go to their assigned precincts. "Make sure if you got your sample ballot, it tells you where your polling place is. If you got your new voter information card, it tells you where your polling place is. Otherwise, you can go on the website and look it up, or you can call us. But make sure you know where you're going before you go."

Cowles said to remember to bring along a photo and signature ID, and a filled-out sample ballot is also helpful. "Bring your sample ballot pre-marked, so all you have to do is transfer your votes to the official ballot, and you'll be in and out in no time."