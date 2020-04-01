Central Florida caterer creates new 'meal plan' to save business

Arthur's Creative Events and Catering has been a part of thousands of events over the last 30 years.

The catering business was doing fine in the early portion of 2020 when the coronavirus first hit and then business began to fade. As the virus spread, many events were cancelled and company nearly didn't survive.

Arthur's CEO, Mark Leggett, says he and his leadership team devised a plan in less than 24 hours to turn the business from one that served hundreds at a single event to one that would make and deliver meals to single families.

The company is now making family style meals for four to six people and delivering them. Some employees who may have been laid off because of the downturn are now the delivery drivers. Saving their jobs and saving the company from an uncertain future.

If you would like to see the food they can deliver and their delivery area, go to their website at www.ArthursDelivery.com.