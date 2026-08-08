Central Florida back-to-school guide 2026: First day dates, bus routes, key info

The Brief Public schools across Central Florida will start the 2026–27 school year on Monday, Aug. 10, with Orange County Public Schools beginning one day later on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Districts have released essential back-to-school information for families, including bus schedules, meal programs, and academic calendars. Local updates include Volusia County launching an e-bike safety initiative and expanding AI metal detectors in middle schools, while Marion County offers real-time bus tracking via the My Ride K-12 app.



Public schools across Central Florida are set to begin the 2026-27 school year on Monday, Aug. 10 – except for Orange County, which will start Tuesday.

As teachers and administrators finalize preparations, school districts have released essential back-to-school information, including bus routes, meal assistance programs and academic calendars.

Here is a district-by-district breakdown of what families need to know before the first day:

When is the first day of school?

Brevard Public Schools

All public schools in Brevard County will begin on Monday, August 10 for a full day of classes. BPS's only modified calendar school – Challenger 7 – started the school year on July 20.

More: View BPS's upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Flagler County Public Schools

All public schools in Flagler County will begin on Monday, August 10 for a full day of classes.

More: Find more details about bus transportation, bus routes and dismissal procedures on the district's website. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Lake County Schools

All public schools in Lake County will begin on Monday, August 10 for a full day of classes.

More: Find more details about bus transportation, bus routes and dismissal procedures on the district's website. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Marion County Public Schools

All public schools in Marion County will begin on Monday, August 10 for a full day of classes.

More: Parents can access the My Ride K-12 app for a full bus schedule. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Orange County Public Schools

All public schools in Orange County will begin on Tuesday, August 11 for a full day of classes.

More: Find more details about bus transportation, bus routes and dismissal procedures on the district's website. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Osceola County Public Schools

All public schools in Osceola County will begin on Monday, August 10 for a full day of classes.

More: Find more details about bus transportation, bus routes and dismissal procedures on the district's website. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Polk County Public Schools

All public schools in Polk County will begin on Tuesday, August 11 for a full day of classes.

More: Find more details about bus transportation, bus routes and dismissal procedures on the district's website. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Seminole County Public Schools

All public schools in Seminole County will begin on Monday, August 10 for a full day of classes.

More: Find more details about bus transportation, bus routes and dismissal procedures on the district's website. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.

Volusia County Schools

All public schools in Volusia County will begin on Monday, August 10 for a full day of classes. The district recently rolled out AI metal detectors at middle schools in addition to launching "Ride Smart VCS" – a new e-bike and e-scooter safety initiative to encourage safety while riding.

More: Find more details about bus transportation, bus routes and dismissal procedures on the district's website. View upcoming events on the district's calendar.