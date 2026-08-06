Driver killed after rear-end crash in Orange County

The Brief A driver died after rear-ending a stopped vehicle on County Road 535 near Buena Vista Drive in Orange County. The SUV then struck a light pole after the initial collision, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The other driver was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation.



A driver was killed after crashing into another vehicle and then a light pole Thursday on County Road 535 near Buena Vista Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling east on County Road 535 when its driver failed to stop for a 2011 Honda Accord that was stopped at a traffic signal at the intersection with Buena Vista Drive.

The front right side of the Ford struck the rear left side of the Honda before the Ford continued east and crashed into a light pole.

The Ford driver was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. The Honda driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.