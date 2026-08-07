Volusia County expands AI weapons detectors to middle schools

The Brief Volusia County Schools is expanding AI-based weapons detectors to middle schools this year. Officials say the technology identifies potential weapons while allowing common metal objects through. Galaxy Middle School will get the detectors first, with other schools to follow.



Volusia County Schools will begin installing artificial intelligence-based weapons detection systems at middle schools.

This comes as students return to class Monday, expanding a security program already in use at district high schools.

What they're saying:

The district decided to expand the technology after what officials described as a successful rollout at its high schools.

"Safety and security is our top priority," district spokesperson James Barringer said. "It’s been very well received by our community, families, students and staff."

The systems are designed to distinguish between everyday metal objects and items that could be weapons. The devices scan for certain types of metals and shapes, using artificial intelligence to identify potential threats. If the system flags an item, school staff members can conduct an additional check.

Barringer said the technology is part of the district’s effort to prevent weapons from reaching campuses.

"The past few years, there have been school tragedies, and our goal is to avoid anything like that," he said.

Barringer said the system also provides reassurance for families.

"That’s the peace of mind you want as a parent, knowing these items can’t be brought on our campus," he said.

The detectors will first be installed at Galaxy Middle School, with additional Volusia County middle schools expected to receive the technology in the coming weeks.