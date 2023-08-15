Cell phone provider boosts speeds in Orlando with new 5G technology

Verizon customers in Orlando will now experience faster speeds thanks to the addition of more spectrum in the area, the cell phone provider said in a press release this week.

Verizon now has access to the total amount of 5G C-band spectrum, four months ahead of schedule.

Orlando residents and visitors will now be able to use a full 140 MHz of spectrum, which more than doubles the 5G bandwidth available to serve customers, according to a press release. Benefits for customers include higher data speeds and better performance.

"Early access to the remainder of the C-band spectrum puts us another four months ahead of schedule from our original projections. This additional spectrum will make 5G Ultra Wideband available to even more Americans, and will open up more availability of our home and business broadband solutions," said Joe Russo, executive vice president and president of global networks and technology. "The more spectrum we deploy on our network, the more capacity we add for our customers to connect."

Verizon secured this amount of C-band spectrum at a recent FCC C-Band auction.

This upgrade is just one of many improvements Verizon is making to Orlando. The company first announced in June that it would work to redesign its network architecture to account for an increase in data usage in the area.

"Network upgrades in Orlando include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities," Verizon said in a news release. "They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses."