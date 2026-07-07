'Celestial Goodnight': Universal's Epic Universe gets new nighttime show

The Brief A new nighttime show called "Universal Celestial Goodnight," has debuted at Epic Universe. The show features hundreds of fountains, lights, LEDs and a fireworks finale accompanied by a "high-energy musical score." Celestial Goodnight takes place in the Celestial Park section of Epic Universe and is included with park admission.



Epic Universe, Universal Orlando's newest theme park, has debuted a new nighttime spectacular.

"Universal Celestial Goodnight," which premiered to visitors on Tuesday, takes place nightly in the Celestial Park section of the park.

What is Celestial Goodnight about?

Celestial Goodnight features fountains, lights, music and fireworks.

The nightly show consists of seven million LEDs, more than 350 "dancing" fountains and 600 synchronized light fixtures that are all accompanied by a musical score.

The show draws inspiration from the park's themed lands, including Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk and Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic.

What time will the show start?

Celestial Goodnight ends with a fireworks display that lights up the night sky.

The show will take place at park close. Universal has not yet released showtimes, but Epic Universe is currently scheduled to close at 9 p.m. through the end of August.

Is Celestial Goodnight included with a park ticket?

Yes.

Celestial Goodnight is included with admission to Epic Universe.

Other Universal nighttime shows

Universal currently has a nighttime show running at Universal Studios Florida for the summer.

"CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular" takes place at 9 p.m. nightly through Aug. 23.