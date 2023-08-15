This award-winning cruise ship will make Florida its homeport

Port Canaveral will become the homeport for Celebrity Equinox next year.

Celebrity Cruises is expected to make Central Florida the home for its award-winning cruise ship in November 2024.

It will be the seventh major cruise line to choose the port as its home. The ship will offer 20 new itineraries spanning 7-nights to The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan, and St. Maarten.

We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans," Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, said in a statement. "The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our Port has been growing. Now, with Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line’s high-quality experience, while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port."

Port Canaveral is currently the home to Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and MSC Cruises.