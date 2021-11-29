CDC 'strengthens' recommendation on booster doses for everyone 18 and older

article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that it is "strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older."

In a news release, the CDC said everyone 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19. Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant. I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness. I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly."

Walensky also said preventative strategies, like wearing masks and hand-washing, also need to continue.