CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions imported from Mexico

Onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and sold in the United States have been linked to a salmonella outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday.

The CDC said fresh whole red, white and yellow onions were distributed by ProSource Inc. during their last import in late August. It noted that import onions can last up to three months and may still be in homes and businesses.

Investigators are trying to find out whether other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

The CDC is advising businesses to stop selling fresh whole red, white, or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. It is also suggesting that businesses wash and sanitize any surfaces where these onions may have had contact.

Consumers are urged to throw out onions that fit the above description and wash surfaces and containers these products have touched with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, the CDC said there are more than 650 illnesses and nearly 130 hospitalizations across 37 states linked to the salmonella outbreak. There have been no deaths associated with the "fast-growing outbreak," the CDC said earlier this week.

Symptoms of salmonella usually start six hours to six days after infection and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, though some, including children younger than 5 years old, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses. These symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Fox Business has reached out to ProSource, Inc. and will update this story accordingly.

