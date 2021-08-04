CDC issues new eviction moratorium: Why it doesn't apply to every American

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new, temporary moratorium on evictions, but there are some limitations.



The previous moratorium expired over the weekend. This comes just in the nick of time for many renters. The eviction moratorium is now set to expire on October 3 giving people who were struggling to pay rent another 60 days.

The director of the CDC renewed the eviction moratorium on Tuesday saying the extension is necessary because of the recent rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

"The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads. It is imperative that public health authorities act quickly to mitigate such an increase of evictions, which could increase the likelihood of new spikes in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse."

The extension will impact about 90-percent of the U.S. population living in counties where transmission is substantial or extremely high. That includes every county in Central Florida.

FOX 35 spoke to property owners like Ellen Sousa who say this extension is not good news.

"I can’t pay my bills. So I’m in the same situation as the majority of the tenants that are not paying. They’re struggling and we’re struggling."

The state does have $870 million in federal funds for rental assistance, but only 2-percent of that money has been distributed to families.

