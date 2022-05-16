Caught on camera: Deputies search for armed man accused of robbing Orlando Lowe's store

Deputies need the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video appearing to rob an Orlando Lowe's Home Improvement store while armed with a gun, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office shared video of the May 6 incident on social media.

According to OCSO, a man armed with a gun walked into the store on West Colonial Drive near Good Homes Road around 8 p.m. and began demanding money from a cash register.

Deputies are seeking the identity of an armed man accused of robbing a Lowe's in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (Photo via the Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Store surveillance video appears to show the man grab a store employee at the register while holding a gun, before he leaves with money taken from the register, Orange County deputies say.

Authorities say the man got away in a gold Chrysler 300.

Photo via digital screengrab of video shared online by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

If you recognize the man or the car, deputies encourage you to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.