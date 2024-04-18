Cat rescued from Cocoa utility pole after 2 days, firefighters say

A cat was rescued Wednesday after spending two days stuck atop a utility pole in Cocoa, according to firefighters.

Cocoa Fire Rescue said they were called to rescue the cat that seemed to have been stuck for two days.

A cat was rescued from atop a utility pole after two days. (Photo: Cocoa Fire Rescue)

The cat was successfully removed from the pole and was safely returned to its owners.

"The crews were able to successfully get the cat down and make the homeowners day," Cocoa Fire Rescue said on social media.