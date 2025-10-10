Casselberry Police confirm McLaren partnership — but it’s not for patrol

The Brief Casselberry Police confirmed the McLaren spotted around town is part of their fleet, donated by McLaren Orlando. No taxpayer money was used; the car will be used for community outreach and safety events. The department said it will appear at events but will not be used for patrol or law enforcement.



The Casselberry Police Department confirmed Thursday that the sleek McLaren spotted around town — complete with a police badge — is indeed part of the department’s fleet, but not in the way residents might think.

According to the department, no taxpayer or city funds were used for the high-end sports car. The vehicle was donated for display use by McLaren Orlando to support community outreach and public education events.

"We are grateful for their partnership and excited to use this attention-grabbing ride to help promote safe driving and positive police community engagement," the department said in a statement.

The McLaren, police said, will appear at local events and safety initiatives, but residents shouldn’t expect to see it chasing down speeders anytime soon. "Keep an eye out," the department added, "but not on patrol."