Carnival Cruise Line receives CDC approval for sailings from Port Canaveral

Carnival Corporation on Friday announced it has received U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) acceptance of its Phase 2A Port Agreements for PortMiami, Port of Galveston, and Port Canaveral.

All three ports serve as homeports for Carnival Cruise Line and they represent the first three homeports that Carnival is focusing on for its return to guest operations this summer.

Carnival has already announced that Carnival Horizon (sailing from Miami) and Carnival Vista and Breeze (sailing from Galveston) will be the first ships to carry guests as the line plans its July return to service.

Port Canaveral has also been identified as a restart priority, and Carnival expects to announce plans for operations from there over the coming days.

"This is the exciting news that we have been waiting for," stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. "A tremendous amount of cooperative went into these agreements as we worked closely with our partner Carnival Cruise Line. This is a monumental step to getting the cruise industry up and running once again."

The CDC is requiring that cruise lines have public safety agreements with their homeports before the implementation of simulated cruises.

"These agreements move us one step closer to sailing with our loyal guests," said Lars Ljoen, executive vice president and chief maritime officer for Carnival Cruise Line. "We appreciate the support from not just these three homeport partners, but all of our homeports, that are eager to have us back as soon as possible."

