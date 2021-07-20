Carnival announces more ships to sail this fall as 'vaccinated cruises'

article

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that several more ships from across the nation will begin sailing this fall as "vaccinated cruises"

"We are pleased to share that three more ships will resume guest operations in September, and another four in October – bringing the total number of ships to 15 – as our successful restart of operations continues to ramp up," the cruise line said on Monday. "Based on the success of our initial resumption of service and the guest response to the onboard experience, we will continue to operate all our ships as vaccinated cruises through at least October."

The Carnival cruises that will begin operations this fall are:

Carnival Miracle from Seattle: Sailings July 27 through September 14, 2021

Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral: Sailings starting July 31, 2021

Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral: Sailings starting August 7, 2021

Carnival Sunrise from Miami: Sailings starting August 14, 2021

Carnival Panorama from Long Beach: Sailings starting August 21, 2021

Carnival Glory from New Orleans: Sailings starting September 5, 2021

Carnival Pride from Baltimore: Sailings starting September 12, 2021

Carnival Dream from Galveston: Sailings starting September 19, 2021

Carnival Miracle from Long Beach: Sailings starting September 27, 2021

Carnival Conquest from Miami: Sailings starting October 8, 2021

Carnival Freedom from Miami: Sailings starting October 9, 2021

Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral: Sailings starting October 11, 2021

Carnival Sensation from Mobile: Sailings starting October 21, 2021

"We look forward to successfully bringing back our entire fleet by the end of the year – especially for the millions of families that sail with us – and building back our business for the benefit of our guests, employees, and the tens of thousands of jobs and local businesses that depend on our company," Carnival wrote.

For more information about future sailings, health requirements, what it is like onboard, and more, visit the Carnival website.

